Eco club activities organized

NGOPOK, 18 Mar: A three-day ‘Youth and eco club activities’ conducted by the government upper primary school (GUPS) here in East Siang district concluded on Thursday.

Addressing the valedictory function, the GUPS’ teacher Ojing Ratan said, “Eco clubs in schools will surely empower the students to take up meaningful environmental activities and projects.”

He said that the eco club is a forum from which students can reach out to influence and engage their parents and neighbours to promote sound environmental behaviour.

GUPS Headmaster Genom Yirang said “the idea of eco and youth club is to utilize idle school infrastructure like sports equipment and libraries to help students develop their skills and interests they may not otherwise explore.”

During the three days, the participants were divided into Siang House, Kameng House, Lohit House and Subansiri House. Siang House was declared the best house.

Literary activities like essay and debate competitions on the topic ‘Harmful effect of plastic on the environment’ and solo song and duet dance competitions were conducted on the first day of the programme. This was followed by sports activities on the second day.

Dustbin-making, social service and tree plantation competitions were the main features of the concluding day of the programme.