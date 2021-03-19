BBK awareness prog held in Tuting

TUTING, 18 Mar: The last leg of the Bokum Bokang Kebang’s (BBK) awareness campaign on uniform implementation of the Adi Kebang Ayon (AKA) in all Adi inhabited districts and villages reached Tuting in Upper Siang district on Monday.

An awareness programme was conducted for the Adi community here under the leadership of ABK secretary-general Okom Yosung and BBK secretary Oni Darang, with support from Tuting ADC Starlie Jamoh.

“The people of Tuting subdivision have responded and participated in mass numbers, thereby uplifting the confidence of the Bogum Bokang Kébang that AKA has been accepted widely and shall be implemented in all the Adi inhabited districts of Arunachal Pradesh,” said Yosung and Darang, adding that the next awareness programme will be held in Miging village.

The last leg of the weeklong awareness programme will cover all the villages in Upper Siang district and will conclude on 22 March, ABK president Getom Borang said.