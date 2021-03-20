GPF appeals to govt to provide relief, compensation to fire victims

LIKABALI, 19 Mar: The Galo Peoples’ Federation (GPF) on Friday appealed to the Lower Siang district administration and the state government to provide relief to one Bomkar Gara, whose house was destroyed in a fire incident on 17 March.

The GPF said properties worth lakhs of rupees, including valuables like local ornaments and jewellery, were lost in the mishap. The federation appealed to the district administration to properly assess the properties lost and

submit the assessment report to the higher authorities for early release of relief and compensation.

The GPF also appealed to the civil societies of the state to stand by the people of Longliang village in Lazu subdivision of Tirap district, where 114 houses were reduced to ashes and two lives were lost in a devastating fire.

“We as an Arunachalees should stand together and extend every possible help to the people of Longliang village in this critical hour,” the GPF said in a press release.

It appealed to the state government to provide adequate relief and compensation to the affected families to ensure their quick rehabilitation. The GPF also called upon the civil societies and individuals to extend all possible help to the affected families.

It offered condolences to the bereaved families of the two persons who were killed in the fire.