Forum demands CBI inquiry into TAH compensation scam

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Land Affected Justice Forum (20 km to 50 km Joram-Koloriang road) has urged BJP national president JP Nadda to direct the Arunachal unit of the party and its government headed by Pema Khandu to hand over the Trans-Arunachal Highway (TAH) compensation scam to the

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure free and fair investigation.

In a representation to the national BJP president, the forum said Rs 45,12,21,892 had been sanctioned specifically for the land-affected people as compensation, as per the government approved rate for the land acquired from them for the TAH project from 20 km to 50 km point (Joram to Koloriang).

“However, gross scandal has been taken place due to corrupt leaders and officials,” it said.

The then Lower Subansiri DC, the then DLRSO, and the state BJP’s Lower Subansiri district in-charge Likha Maj were arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam. But all of them are currently out on bail.

“In spite of repeated reminders to the state government for a time-bound investigation and filing of chargesheet against all the alleged accused, the state investigation agency (SIC) has failed to do so even after three years of investigation,” the representation said.

It said that the people of the state, particularly the actual land affected people, have lost faith in the SIC for failing to file chargesheets.

It said corruption of such magnitude – that, too, in a project of national importance – has brought shame and great embarrassment to the party at the Centre and the state government, as well.

The forum also urged the BJP’s central leader to immediately expel Maj from the post he is currently holding in the party, and from the party itself, for his alleged involvement in the infamous scam.