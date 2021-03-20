Mayor calls for ‘cent percent quality works’ under IMC jurisdiction

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang has called upon the IMC corporators and engineers to provide “cent percent quality services” to the public in their respective wards.

“If a corporator and their team execute the projects with quality works for the benefit of the masses, more funds will be allotted for upcoming projects,” said the mayor during a business meeting of the IMC at the IMC office on Friday.

“Irrespective of party affiliation, we all have to work unitedly for the betterment of the IMC’s jurisdiction and the state as a whole,” Phassang said.

“The denizens have much expectation from us, so we all have to roll up our sleeves to take the challenges,” he added.

During the meeting, the members discussed various issues related to developmental activities under the IMC. The members also discussed the renovation of the clock tower in Ganga, the proposal for a new dumping zone, and ‘non-biodegradable waste and cleanliness competition’ among the wards.