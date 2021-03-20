Adequate security arrangements made for APSSB exams

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Arunachal Pradesh Staff Selection Board (APSSB) has made adequate security arrangements for the examinations for the posts of LDC, JSA, storekeeper/stockman, etc, to be held on 21 March across 11 districts and 61 exam centres.

Adequate measures will be in place to thwart any attempt at impersonation, malpractice, cheating, etc, the board said in a release on Friday. It further said that use of electronic gadgets, including mobile phones, by the candidates as well as exam functionaries is strictly prohibited during the examination.

Candidates have been informed that no person shall be allowed to enter the examination halls without their biometric data having been captured at the entrance gate. Further, no candidate shall be allowed to enter the examination hall after 9:30 am.

It also warned that if any candidate is found indulging in any act of impersonation or malpractice, he/she shall not be allowed to write the exam and an FIR shall be lodged against him/her.

“Such candidates shall be immediately handed over to the police and shall also be debarred from appearing in all future examinations conducted by the APSSB,” it said.

Fourteen observers, 18 coordinators, 11 district superintendents, 11 nodal officers, 68 centre superintendents and 2,426 invigilators have been designated by the board, in addition to executive magistrates and flying squads to ensure that the exams are conducted in a manner which is fair, transparent and based on merit.

A total of 25,731 candidates had applied, out of which more than 12,000 candidates have downloaded their admit cards till now, the release said.