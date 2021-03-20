Relief team visits Longliang, distributes relief items, cash

LONGLIANG, 19 Mar: DoTCL Minister Wangki Lowang, accompanied by MLAs Wanglam Sawin and Chakat Aboh, Tirap DC Taro Mize, SP Kardak Riba, ZPC Chathong Lowang, HoDs, ZPMs and members of NGOs on Friday visited the fire victims and bereaved families of Longliang village in Tirap district.

On Thursday, a 60-year-old man and a five-year-old girl lost their lives in a massive fire that broke out here at around 11 am. The fire completely gutted 114 houses and damaged several small shops nearby.

As immediate relief, the minister handed over Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

The minister, Sawin and Aboh also contributed Rs 1 lakh for all the fire victims of Longliang, which will be distributed by the Lazu EAC (in-charge).

Responding to a public memorandum submitted by the chief of Longliang, Dinwang Lowang, regarding early issue of CGI sheets to all the fire victims, the minister assured to take up the matter on priority.

The DC assured to set up a temporary office in Barap in Lazu circle, wherein sufficient office staff will be deployed under the supervision of Lazu EAC (in-charge)

DK Thungdok for issuing ST and PR certificates, Aadhar cards, birth certificates and other important documents.

The DC further informed that the helpline numbers 81190 69134 (Jan Suvidha CO) and 88373 61009 for donating for the fire victims of Longliang will be operated by the EAC (judicial), and that well-wishers may deposit their contributions at the Jan Suvidha bank account 30579795607 (SBIN0001584), SBI branch, Khonsa.

He further said that a screenshot of the donation made to the Jan Suvidha account may be mailed/sent to Jan Suvidha CO Ripi Doni at 88373 61009 (WhatsApp) for record.

Relief items provided by the district administration were also distributed to all the fire victims.

Local MLA Chakat Aboh donated 50 kgs of rich to each family and 114 blankets to the fire victims, while ZPC Chathong Lowang on behalf of her PRI team donated Rs 50,000 cash for the fire victims.

Care Me Home Welfare Society chairperson Sontung Bangsia also donated 16 bags, 23 blankets and ration items.

Meanwhile, DCM Chowna Mein has donated Rs 15,00,000, while MP Tapir Gao announced Rs 10,00,000 for procurement of required materials.

The DCM has also announced that the government will sanction Rs 50,00,000 for procurement of CGI sheets. (DIPRO)