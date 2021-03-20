NARA to organize WARCo

ITANAGAR, 19 Mar: The Nyishi Agam Ralung Acham (NARA) is organizing a ‘Wild air rifle contest (WARCo)’, known as patak sanggia aprik in Nyishi, in order to create awareness on the need to maintain ecological balance, and to stop killing of birds.

Chayang Tajo MLA Hayeng Mangfi will declare the event open on 20 March at the Rainbow Lake View, Nykythrk Hills, Moin.

There will be three rounds of shooting, and the best shooter will be awarded with cash prizes in lakhs, informed the NARA in a release on Friday.

“The event will go a long way as it will be a monthly event,” it said.