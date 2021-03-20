Prog under Poshan Pakhwada organized

SAGALEE, 19 Mar: As part of the Poshan Pakhwada, which is underway from 16-31 March, the ICDS project here in Papum Pare district organized a project level programme at the general ground here on 19 March.

Besides ICDS functionaries, people from various walks of life, senior citizens, PRI leaders, and representatives of various NGOs of Sagalee area participated in the programme.

Officers and officials of various line departments participated in the celebration and acted as resource persons.

‘Poshan pledge’, recipe competition (out of locally available food items), fruits and vegetables exhibition, display of a dummy poshan vatika and food forestry, and awarding of prizes to the winners of the recipe and the mela display competitions were some of the highlights of the event.

Participating as the chief guest, local MLA Nabam Tuki commended the ICDS project “for organizing such an important and essential programme,” and advised those present, particularly the panchayat leaders, anganwadi workers and anganwadi helpers, to disseminate the message of poshan awareness campaigns in the rural areas.

He also advised all to take up poshan vatika and food forestry, rejuvenate streams and rivers, and avoid and discourage any form of polluting activities.

CDPO SC Tok also spoke.