Paisah Po-cum-Wancho Po museum inaugurated

PONGCHAU, 19 Mar: RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam inaugurated a ‘Paisah Po-cum-Wancho Po’ museum here in Longding district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Ngandam said, “The museum showcasing woodcraft, dress and other traditional items of the Wancho community would help the younger generation know about our tradition. Our tribal culture and diversity need to be maintained. We urge the people to cooperate in maintaining such institution.”

He appealed to all to work towards unity and development of the state, and to teach the younger generation to join hands for the welfare of its people.

The minister said that the state government has taken up several strong initiatives to curb the drug menace. “The home department has taken up the challenge and those found smuggling drugs will not be spared,” Ngandam added.

Speaking on the issue of the boundary dispute with Nagaland, Ngandam informed that the deputy commissioners of Longding and Mon districts will hold discussions with each other, along with the local public, to resolve the issue.

Responding to a memorandum submitted by the public regarding construction of an RCC protection wall to protect the chhaow (platform for sacred ritual), the minister said that he has directed the officers to submit the DPR and the proposal for further consideration.

Longding DC Bani Lego in his address stressed the need to create more awareness among the people regarding opium consumption, and appealed to all to preserve unity, integrity and communal harmony in the state.

On the issue of the boundary dispute with Nagaland, the DC informed that he would be corresponding with his counterpart in Mon district of Nagaland in order to bring an amicable solution to the dispute.