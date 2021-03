AALO, 20 Mar: The Recovery Club, a branch of NGO Mother’s Vision, comprising former drug users, is out on an awareness tour to create awareness against substance abuse, under the aegis of the Galo Youth Organization and the Galo Welfare Society.

The tour was flagged off from the police station here by OC Inspector Yomken Riram on 19 March.

Earlier, the boys shared their experiences with the student community at Gumin Kiin, before departing for Lower Siang and other parts of the district. (DIPRO)