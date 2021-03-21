Monitoring team inspects cluster farms

KHONSA, 20 Mar: A monitoring team visited the cluster farm in Chomoithung village in Tirap district on Saturday, and during the visit, DRDA Project Director Hakresha Kri launched the sowing of several crops in the village.

The project director informed that cluster farming is a centrally-sponsored scheme for farmers “and the key to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat mission.”

He said that “the state has made significant progress

in gradually doing away with the age-old practice of jhum cultivation or shifting cultivation, which degrades the environment.”

ADO Rajen Toki and HDO Rajen Tokbi demonstrated techniques of cropping pattern and multi-cropping for uninterrupted income generation, respectively.

The monitoring team also comprised Khonsa BDO Jangpong Tangjang, APO (RE) Tolong Sumnyan and other technical staff.

The team also visited the cluster farms in Tutnu and Sennu villages in Lazu circle. (DIPRO)