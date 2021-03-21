Women’s football tournament underway

PASIGHAT, 20 Mar: The first edition of the East Siang District Women’s Football Tournament was kicked off on Saturday at the Doying Gumin football playground here.

The tournament is being organized by the Doying Gumin Football Training Centre, in collaboration with the Adi Bane Kebang’s East Siang district women’s wing.

Addressing the players, Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board Managing Director Okit Paling encouraged them to be disciplined and play the game with sportsman’s spirit. ABK women’s wing secretary Oming Jamoh Pertin also spoke.

In the opening match, Tezu Town Club after a barren first half beat Siang United by a solitary goal. The only goal was scored in the 47th minute of the match by Dimin Ngadong.