NOSAAP promotes youth participation in agriculture through football

NAMSAI, 20 Mar: The All Namsai Area Youth Association recently organized a football tournament here with the theme ‘Be fit & healthy (Say no to drugs)’.

The tournament was kicked off by DCM Chown Mein on 13 March. Thirty-two teams from nearby districts participated in it.

The objective of the tournament was to create awareness among the youths of the state against growing drug addiction.

The Namsai Organic Spices and Agricultural Products Producer (NOSAAP) Co Ltd, a farmers-producers company based in Namsai, sponsored a football team named Sengsap Youth by distributing jerseys with the core objective of raising awareness about organic farming and the ‘Vocal for local’ initiative.

The NOSAAP said it felt it necessary to raise awareness among the youths to adopt commercial organic farming and make a career in the agri-allied sector as entrepreneurs or modernized farmers.