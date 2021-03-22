Miss Arunachal finalists reach Pasighat

PASIGHAT, 21 Mar: The 20 finalists of the 13th Kingfisher Miss Arunachal pageant received a grand reception here in East Siang district on Sunday.

“Over the next 13 days, the finalists will take part in a series of awareness campaigns on tourism, cleaning the Siang river, Fit India movement and drug awareness in collaboration with the district administration, NGOs and CBOs of the district,” the Miss Arunachal Organization informed in a release.

The finalists will also go through rigorous personality development sessions and interactive sessions with achievers and resource persons from all walks of life, it said.

Miss Arunachal Organization managing director Tai Roket expressed gratitude

to the district administration, government departments and others who assisted in having the finalists reach Pasighat.

“Miss Arunachal is the lone premium pageant and an annual calendar event conducted in collaboration with the youth affairs department,” the organization said.

The grand finale of the Kingfisher Miss Arunachal will be held at the outdoor stadium here on 3 April.