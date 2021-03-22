PTR conducts cattle immunization prog

SEIJOSA, 21 Mar: A three-day cattle immunization programme was held here in Pakke-Kessang district by the park authority of the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) in collaboration with Lakhimpur (Assam)-based College of Veterinary Science, and with technical support from the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) from 19 to 21 March.

The vaccination team consisted of 30 4th year students of BVSc&AH, led by professors from the Lakhimpur College of Veterinary Science and WTI veterinary surgeon Dr Panjit Basumatary.

A total of 1,500 livestock – cows, goats, pigs and dogs – were immunized against rabies, haemorrhagic septicemia, black quarter and swine fever.

PTR DFO T Pali commended the young vets for their enthusiasm and the professionalism displayed by them in delivering vaccination to livestock owned by the fringe villagers residing around the tiger reserve.

The DFO expressed gratefulness to the villagers for the cooperation extended by them. He expressed hope that the immunization would help reduce cattle mortality due to various diseases which directly affect the economy of cattle rearing villagers.