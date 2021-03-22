Powerlifter bags two gold medals

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: Arunachal won two gold medals in the 41st Senior National Powerlifting Championships in Jharkhand.

Azad Basfore, representing the state in the championship, bagged the medals in the equipped and the unequipped events in the 74 kg category, Arunachal Powerlifting Association president Techi Nabo informed in a release.

Another powerlifter from the state, Abhijit Rajkhowa, finished fourth in the 83 kg category.

It was the maiden participation of the association in the championship.