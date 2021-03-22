Unions organize donation drive for Longliang fire victims

[ Karyir Riba ]

TEZU, 21 Mar: The All Tirap, Changlang, Longding Students’ Union, in collaboration with the All Mishmi Students’ Union and the All Lohit District Students’ Union, is organizing a two-day donation drive for the victims of the fire accident that had occurred in Longliang village in Tirap district on Thursday.

Altogether 114 houses were gutted and two lives were lost in the inferno.

The donation drive started on 21 March and will continue till 22 March near the clock tower in Tezu market, near the petrol pump, and near Gandhi Market.

ALDSU health secretary Josep Towsik said, “We are really thankful to the people of Tezu for their selfless contribution and immense support.”

The organizers of the donation drive have appealed to the people of Lohit district to come forward and contribute in cash and kind.