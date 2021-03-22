Training prog on paper recycling held

ITANAGAR, 21 Mar: A 15-day ‘micro entrepreneurship development training programme on waste paper recycling management’ concluded at the DPM School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired here on 20 March.

Addressing the valedictory function, NABARD Assistant General Manager B Singh lauded the role of the Donyi Polo Mission in the field of education, health and “the cause of rehabilitation of hearing and visually impaired.”

“The NABARD is always positive towards facilitating NGOs for production and development of agriculture, small-scale industries, handicrafts and other allied economic activities,” he said.

He asked the organization to cover more beneficiaries, SHGs, students and PwDs in phases, “so that an awareness programme may go side by side with skill development.”

Donyi Polo Mission vice chairman Dr Okeng Apang thanked the NABARD

for “strengthening the hands of the organization for the cause of awareness.” He said the training “empowered 23 women of nearby area and seven persons with disabilities to undergo training successfully which boosted their self-respect, dignity to lead a productive life in near future.”

The waste paper recycling unit established in 2014 has been engaged in making paper products like notepads, file covers, diaries and varieties of paper bags out of waste papers collected from different institutions, government departments, etc.