Khandu sets deadline for completion of MV, Tali roads

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Once again, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has put the executing agencies on their toes by setting a deadline for the completion of the Miao-Vijaynagar (MV) road in Changlang district and the Tali ADC headquarters road in Kra Daadi district.

The CM set the deadline on Monday while speaking to journalists on the sideline of launching the ‘Dekho Apna Pradesh’ initiative of the tourism department.

Stating that road connectivity remains the most challenging issue in Arunachal, the CM informed that this year his government would focus on road connectivity. He further stated that, as per the deadline set by him for completing NH 415, the blacktopping work on NH 415 has been completed in Itanagar.

Khandu said the MV road, work on which began when Arunachal was a union territory, is yet to be completed and his government would ensure early completion of the road.

“The Miao-Vijaynagar road is one of the oldest roads, which has been under construction since UT time, but we couldn’t give connectivity,” said the CM.

“I took this challenge to complete within this year. Another challenge I took is road connectivity in Tali constituency. This year, I will ensure that connectivity to both Vijayanagar and Tali is completed,” he asserted.

Khandu further informed that direction has been issued to the department concerned that by 2024 all the sectoral roads in Itanagar and Naharlagun should be completed in phases.

“We have placed fund too. In many sectors, works have already started,” the CM added.

“Building good sectoral roads in Itanagar is the government’s top priority, as Itanagar is for every tribe, and people of various tribes live here,” he said.

On being asked about the quality of the sectoral roads, the CM asked the media persons to remain vigilant, check the quality of the roads, and keep him posted on social media.