NABARD PLP for Changlang launched

CHANGLANG, 22 Mar: Changlang DC Dr Devansh Yadav launched the NABARD’s potential linked credit plan (PLP) 2021-22 for Changlang district during a special sub-committee (SSC) meeting on credit-deposit (CD) ratio maintained by the banks here on Monday.

The total credit potential under the priority sector has been estimated at Rs 2487.34 lakhs for the 2021-22 financial year, of which the agriculture sector accounts for Rs 2164.65 lakhs.

Addressing the meeting, Lead Bank Chief Manager Tankeswar Doley shared the status of the CD ratio in the district, which is 20.25 percent for the quarter ended December 2020. He informed that “the RBI has advised to form SSC where CDR is less than 40 percent in order to monitor CDR and to draw up monitorable action plan to increase the CDR.”

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy requested all the bank branches to conduct financial literacy camps in the villages in their areas of operation.

Expressing concern over the low CD ratio in the district, the DC advised the district agriculture officer to “mobilize KCC who are enrolled under the PM Kisan scheme with reference number.”

He set a target of 2,000 KCCs to be sanctioned before April 2021. He asked the LDM to coordinate with their controlling office vis-à-vis the DDUSY scheme, which he said “is not picking up in the district.” He also advised the NERCORMP to get the A graded SHGs credit-linked with the banks.

He asked the BMs to achieve the targets as per the 2020-21 annual credit plan, and expressed concern over the shortage of manpower in the bank branches in the district.