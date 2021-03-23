Blood donation camp, cleanliness drive organized

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) church here conducted a blood donation camp at RK Mission Hospital last Saturday as part of the Global Youth Day programme.

Thirteen youths of the SDA church donated blood on the occasion.

Every year on Global Youth Day, which normally falls on the third Saturday of March, the youths of SDA church all over the world organize outreach programmes in their localities or towns. This year’s theme of the Global Youth Day is ‘Reaching out to cultures, colours, communities’.

Further, in the morning of 21 March, youth and children of the church participated in a cleanliness drive from the parking lot of the UD chief engineer’s office to the PWD chief engineer’s office and the accountant general’s office in Mowb-II.