TCLPF, TCLSF provide financial help to Longliang fire victims

KHONSA, 22 Mar: The Tirap Changlang Longding Peoples Forum (TCLPF) and the Tirap Changlang Longding Students’ Federation (TCLSF) provided financial assistance of Rs 1.21 lakh for the victims of last Thursday’s fire accident in Longliang village in Tirap district.

A six-member team from both the organizations, led by TCLPF president N Changmi on Monday met members of the relief committee and handed over the amount to the Longliang gaon burah, the TCLPF informed in a release.

It also informed that the committee members of Longliang village have appealed to the leaders of the TCL districts to do the needful to repair and widen the existing PMGSY road connecting their village for transportation of building materials.

The TCLPF requested the ministers, MLAs and the Tirap district administration to arrange a JCB for 15 days or provide the cost of engaging an earthmover for repair and widening of the road.