Creating awareness on govt schemes important: DC

PALIN, 22 Mar: Kra Daadi DC Higio Tala said that creating awareness on government schemes “is of utmost importance to prepare a good plan at the gram panchayat level.”

He was speaking during a district planning committee meeting which was held at the panchayat hall here on Monday to approve the gram panchayat development plan of the district.

The DC suggested that there should not be any duplicity of schemes and only genuine and feasible schemes/activities must be chosen “to have a better chance of being approved at the government level.”

Kra Daadi ZPC Charu Menia sought active involvement of all panchayat members, led by their ZPMs, in chalking out the best plan/scheme for their respective areas.

Earlier, all the member secretaries of each circle/block presented their plan for approval.

The meeting was also attended by District Panchayat Development Officer Higio Yame and DRDA Project Director Rido Tarak. (DIPRO)