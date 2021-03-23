Thongchi exhorts budding poets to be creative

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: Eminent litterateur YD Thongchi exhorted budding poets to continue writing and “explore the galaxy of imagination and creativity.”

Attending the World Poetry Day celebration at Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here on Sunday, Thongchi recalled the days when composing poetry in Arunachal was considered a “mad behaviour.”

The Padma Shree awardee acknowledged the contributions of literary figures of the state, including Lummer Dai, in making poetry a crucial part of Arunachal literature.

He commended the students who presented their poems on the occasion for being bold and creative with words.

Writer and poet Mamang Dai presented a poem and released a book titled Phir Tum Aana, authored by DNGC Assistant Professor Dr Taro Sindik. She was joined by Thongchi and DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan.

Renowned poets Subi Taba and Tumbom Riba, Galo lyricist Hengkar R Bado and Dr Khan also presented their poems.

A total of 35 poets, including members of the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS), faculty members of DNGC and Binny Yanga Government Women College, and budding poets from Rajiv Gandhi University, Don Bosco College and the host college presented their poems composed in Hindi, English, Assamese and Galo languages.

Later, certificates to all the participants were distributed by Thongchi, Dr Khan and Power Chief Engineer (Transmission) Hengkar R Bado.

With this, the APLS has completed its 100th seating of poetry session and the second collaboration with DNGC.

The Hindi department of DNGC organized the programme in collaboration with the APLS at the orchid lawn of the college.