IFCSAP to organize donation drive for Longliang fire victims

[ Karda Natam ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Mar: The Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) has appealed to the people to donate in cash and kind for the victims of the fire accident that had occurred in Longliang village in Tirap district last Thursday. Two persons perished in the inferno.

In a press conference held here on Monday, the IFCSAP informed that a donation drive will be carried out in different locations of the capital region from 23 March to 24 March.

Donation boxes will be set up in Akashdeep, Ganga, Tusok Complex, 0 Point Tinali, the area near the Naharlagun police station and LK Hub area in Naharlaugun. An IFCSAP team will supervise the donation drive from 9 am to 4 pm every day.

All the selected places for the donation drive will be looked after by different organizations, such as the Kargu Gamgi, Itanagar, the Nyedar Namlo, Itanagar, the Donyi Polo Khumko, Chimpu, the Donyi Polo Mandir, Itanagar, the Donyi Polo Gangging, Itanagar, the Kargu Gamgi, Naharlagun, the Nyedar Namlo, Pachin, the Meder Nello, Naharlagun, and the Donyi Polo Gangging, Naharlagun.

Meantime, the IFCSAP appealed to the citizens who are unable to donate on the spot to donate financial assistance for the fire victims by depositing the amount on or before 30 March to the organization’s account (Account No 0161104000021331. Account name: Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh. IFSC: IBKL0000161) at IDBI Bank, Itanagar.

The IFCSAP said that the donation collected would be given solely to the fire victims, and that a team of the IFCSAP has been endorsed to collect the data of the actual number fire victims and immediate requirements of the victims.