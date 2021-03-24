AYANG organizes blood donation camp at BPGH

PASIGHAT, 23 Mar: NGO AYANG, in collaboration with Bakin Pertin General Hospital (BPGH) here in East Siang district organized a blood donation camp to commemorate the 90th Martyrs’ Day on Tuesday.

23 March is observed as Shaheed Divas (Martyrs’ Day) to pay tribute to freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Public leader Mongol Yomso and members of the Mirmir Bulls and the Royal Siang Riders donated blood during the camp.

“It is really heartening to see that young people have voluntarily come forward, extended their support and donated blood for noble cause of saving lives,” said AYANG chairperson Aini Taloh. (DIPRO)