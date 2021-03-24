AR an inseparable part of NE states: Mishra

SHILLONG, 23 Mar: Arunachal Governor BD Mishra on Tuesday said that the Assam Rifles (AR), the oldest paramilitary force in the country, has become an inseparable part of the northeastern states and it has very rightly and fondly been recognized by the indigenous population as ‘friends of the Northeast’.

Attending the 186th raising day of the AR headquarters at Laitkor here in Meghalaya on Tuesday, Mishra said the Assam Rifles has been playing an important role in containing insurgency in the sensitive areas of the northeastern states while guarding the borders.

Interacting with all ranks, retired personnel and next to the kin of those who laid down their lives in the line of duty, the governor said the AR is the oldest paramilitary force of India and in its 186 years of glorious history it has immensely contributed towards peace and tranquility in the northeastern region of the country.

“With the present disturbed situation in Myanmar, our neighbouring country, its role has become very important,” he said.

The governor exhorted the rank and file of the force to continue to uphold the highest traditions of their service to the nation in the years to come. He advised them to maintain goodwill and bonhomie with the local populace.

He felicitated the Director General of Assam Rifles, Lt Gen Sukhdeep Sangwan, the officers and all ranks on the special occasion. He also commended the officers and personnel “for their nonpareil spirit, courage and commitment for the national cause, while securing the 1,643 km Indo-Myanmar international border.”

Earlier, the governor and his wife Neelam Misra were received by the the director general and his officers at the Assam Rifles headquarters in Laitkor. (Raj Bhavan)