DDSE visits schools in L/Subansiri

ZIRO, 23 Mar: Lower Subansiri DDSE Tabia Chobin said that he has visited all the government schools in the district to gather firsthand information on the functioning of the schools and the problems faced by the schools.

The DDSE, accompanied by officials from the district education department and panchayat leaders on Tuesday visited the government higher secondary school in Hill Top, the government residential school in Siiro, and the government Gandhi secondary school and the government upper primary school in Old Ziro.

During his visits, Chobin interacted with the students and teachers and enquired about the problems faced by them.

The DDSE, without elaborating, said the government schools in the district are lagging behind the schools run by missions. He exhorted the teachers to discharge their duties with sincerity and responsibility.

The DDSE said he will submit a report on the findings to the state government shortly.