Natung visits border outpost in Shi-Yomi

MECHUKA, 23 Mar: To commemorate Martyrs’ Day, Sports Minister Mama Natung visited the last border outpost, Lamang, near the MacMahon Line in Shi-Yomi district and interacted with the ITBP officials there. Lamang is 47 kms from Mechuka.

Natung was accompanied by Legislative Assembly Speaker PD Sona. .

Interacting with the ITBP officials posted in Lamang, the minister said “my motive of visiting one of the last border outposts is to encourage our soldiers who are guarding our borders, leaving behind all the comforts.”

He further added: “On this day, our freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Shukhdev had sacrificed their lives for our nation. This day is also being celebrated as ‘Shaheed Divas ‘, so it is my honour to observe this day with our soldiers in this border area.”

“Never feel alone. We are all with you, this country is with you,” said the minister to the ITBP jawans.

Natung also informed that the purpose of the visit was “also to know the ground reality of our border areas and about the soldiers who are guarding our borders.

“I along with Speaker PD Sona, who is also the local MLA of the area, will submit the reports, so that necessary help is provided to the border areas and to the soldiers,” he said.