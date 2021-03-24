Fire devours two houses in Lhou

TAWANG, 23 Mar: Two houses were completed destroyed in a fire that broke out in Grekyang village in Lhou circle of Tawang district on Tuesday.

The fire completely devoured the adjacent houses of Sangey Lhamu and Ngotu when their houses went ablaze at around 12 noon. The fire was so fierce that nothing could be saved.

A fire brigade rushed to the spot, but was unable to assist in containing the fire as the houses were located in the interior village without a motorable road. The source of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Lhou CO Thutan Wangchu reached the site to inspect the damages. He assured of all relief assistance from the administration. (Mon Tawang Vigilance)