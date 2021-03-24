Police yet to act on FIR, says teacher allegedly assaulted by DC

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Senior teacher Pagrik Sora, who was reportedly assaulted by West Siang DC Moki Loyi on Sunday, has alleged that the Aalo police are yet to act on the FIR filed by him against the DC.

Speaking to this daily, Sora said that he had submitted the FIR on 21 March and the police are yet to lodge the case.

Sora in his FIR accused the DC of assaulting him at the market in broad daylight over a petty parking issue. The DC also lodged a counter FIR, alleging that Sora obstructed him while on official duty.

“As a result of his brutal assault, my health condition has deteriorated. I have been referred to Dibrugarh for further treatment. It is unfortunate that the police are yet to lodge a case and start an investigation,” said Sora over the phone.

He also alleged that the DC is harassing him in order to make him withdraw the case.

“The DC is using various tactics to try and intimidate me. However, I make it very clear that I will not back off. This is a matter of my personal pride. He treated me inhumanly. In fact, worse than an animal,” said Sora.

He further said that he had never obstructed the DC in his official work. “Even when he was assaulting and abusing me, I did not utter a single bad word against him. In fact, I was shocked by his behaviour,” he added.

Meanwhile the Aalo police have confirmed that both the FIRs are yet to be registered. “The cases are non-cognizable. The case will be forwarded to the magistrate to decide,” a police official told this daily.