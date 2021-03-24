Passing out parade of 47th batch of APP, IRBn

CM assures of risk allowances for personnel

BANDERDEWA, 23 Mar: The passing out parade of the 47th batch of recruit constables of the Arunachal Pradesh Police (APP) and Indian Reserve Battalion (IRBn) was held at the Police Training Centre (PTC) here on Tuesday, with Constable Anita Siyum standing as the ‘all-round best’ in her batch.

A total of 1,034 trainees, comprising 766 males and 258 females, graduated on Tuesday with L/Ct Miggi Riba commanding the parade.

RC Jumgon Gangkak, LRC Taksing Yapi, RC Philemon Pertin, LRC Taku Yasa, LRC Rekha Saikia, RC Regum Ado (ESM) and RC Nibol Zongluju were adjudged the best in various disciplines and awarded trophies, commendation certificates and cash rewards.

Attending the ceremony, Chief Minister Pema Khandu announced special incentives for police personnel joining the Special Task Force (STF) on deputation.

He also announced risk allowances for police personnel assigned on duties that involve risking their lives.

“The state police that initially started as a small force today has the strength of 15,000 personnel with 3,000 vacancies more to be filled,” said the CM.

He gave assurance that these vacancies would be gradually filled through the APSSB and the APPSC.

Stressing on the importance of training, the CM requested the home department to regularly conduct training for police personnel and make them fit for duty. He pointed out that whenever on a district tour, he found that the physical fitness level of many police personnel was not up to the mark. He, therefore, urged the department to regularly conduct physical training as well as other training programmes.

Highlighting drug abuse as the biggest challenge for the state, the CM said it is wreaking havoc on the lives of the young generation. He reiterated that police personnel found indulging in drug business and abuse would be dealt with strictly.

Khandu further assured to extend every possible help for modernizing the APP, including providing modern weaponry and vehicles.

The CM also inaugurated the new MT garage and long firing range at the PTC, and flagged off several vehicles.

DGP RP Upadhyaya stated that the 1,034 recruit constables have been provided with adequate exposure in the field of sports and taught about criminal laws, VIP security, disastrous effects of narcotic substances, human rights, etc.

“They have also been imparted sufficient training on crowd control, modern weapon handling, yoga, PT and parade. Special workshops on modern topics like cybercrime, bank frauds and gender sensitization were also conducted,” he informed.

PTC Principal Dr Hemant Tiwari administered the oath to the young recruits.

The ceremony also included daring demonstrations by the APP STF, and display of mallakhamb by the 47th basic course trainees.

A colourful ‘mega dance’ was presented by female trainees.

Also present on the occasion were Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Home Minister Bamang Felix, Education Minister Taba Tedir, Agriculture Minister Tage Taki, Industries Minister Tumke Bagra, Home Advisor Nyamar Karbak and MLA Zingnu Namchoom. (With inputs from CM’s PR Cell)