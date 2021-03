ITANAGAR, 23 Mar: Water supply to large parts of Itanagar township will be affected for the next five days.

In a release, the PHE department informed that the jackwell cable of the Senki water treatment plant has burnt out following a short circuit. This will result in a water shortage of 7 mld in the town for the next five days.

The PHED has appealed to the consumers to bear with the inconvenience.