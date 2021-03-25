DC inaugurates 2-day cataract surgery camp

[ Karyir Riba ]

ROING, 24 Mar: Lower Dibang Valley Deputy Commissioner KN Damo on Wednesday inaugurated a free cataract surgery camp at the Roing District Hospital’s eye unit.

Themed ‘Prevent blindness: enhance your vision’; the two-day eye camp is being organized by the District Health Society (NPCB).

DMO R Tatan informed that around 120 patients have been identified at various CHCs and PHCs and the eye specialists will decide and perform surgeries only on those patients that actually require it.

Eye specialists Dr Tape Kaye and Dr Chowdim Tayang will be performing the surgeries.

Dr Kaye informed that on an average, seven to eight patients undergo cataract surgery at the DH each week.