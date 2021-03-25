Mental health care awareness for medical professionals and law enforcers

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Mar: An awareness programme on Mental Health Care (Provisions & Implementation) Act, 2017 for medical professionals and law enforcing agents was conducted by the State Mental Health Authority (SMHA) at the conference hall of the Directorate of Health Services here on 23 and 24 March.

SMHA CEO Dr Haniya Payee gave a presentation on ‘Overview of Mental Health Care Act 2017’ and its implementation in the state since 2019, while Midpu Mental Hospital Psychiatrist Dr M Pangkam spoke about ‘Establishment of mental health, inspection, licensing and minimum level of standard under the Act.’

Psychiatrist Dr Misso Yubbey spoke about rights of mentally-ill persons and on admission and discharge procedures.

APSLSA Project Consultant and advocate Marie Riba gave a presentation on legal provisions of mentally-ill persons and duties of law enforcing agents with respect to mentally-ill persons.

Attending the valedictory function, Director of Health Services Dr M Lego emphasised on emerging mental health issues in the society and advised the law enforcing agents to work in tandem with mental health professional for the benefit of mentally-ill persons.

Earlier, the programme was inaugurated by Additional DHS Dr S Bhattacharjee.