Dibang Valley DCC approves AAP, GPDP

ANINI, 24 Mar: The District Planning Committee (DCC), Dibang Valley has approved the Annual Action Plan (AAP) under MGNREGA and the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP) for 2021-22.

The approval was given after a detailed discussion and scrutiny of the developmental schemes and proposals submitted by various gram panchayats in a meeting at the Panchayat Hall here on Wednesday.

The meeting was attended by DC Minga Sherpa, PD cum DPDO Lijum Ete, ZPC Theko Tayu and other panchayat members, officers from the district administration and DRDA. (DIPRO)