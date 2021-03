PASIGHAT, 24 Mar: In view of the permission granted to the G/186 Bn of the CRPF to carry out firing practice at Ranaghat firing range near Dangaria Baba Mandir here in East Siang district, the East Siang district administration has restricted the movement of people and domestic animals within the firing range on 30 and 31 March from 7 am to 4 pm. (DIPRO)