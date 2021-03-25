World TB Day observed

KHONSA, 24 Mar: Along with the rest of the world, the World TB Day was observed in the state to raise public awareness about TB and to step-up efforts to end the disease.

The theme of World TB Day this year was ‘The clock is ticking’, which conveys the sense that the world is running out of time to act on the commitments to end TB.

The day was observed at the government higher secondary school here by the District Health Society of Tirap on Wednesday.

The day was observed as part of the ‘Jan Andolan’ campaign under the aegis of ‘TB Harega, Desh Jeetega’, initiated by the GoI with the aim to eliminate TB by 2025.

Speaking on the occasion, District TB officer Dr J Thingnok urged all the PRI leaders and the teachers of GHSS, Khonsa to spread the message of the TB programme at the grass root levels. She emphasized on the importance of people having faith in the government’s TB programme and explained that TB is diagnosable.

She also informed about the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) and its goals and achievements during the year and the status and the trend of TB and MDR TB in the district in the last 10 years.

District Medical Officer Dr N Lowang appealed to all the PRIs and students to encourage people at the grass root level to take the two doses of Covishield vaccine.

Tirap Deputy Commissioner Taro Mize also spoke on the occasion.

Later, staffers of the NTEP and Missionaries of Charity, ASHAs and anganwadi workers were also awarded for their dedicated services. In Tawang, the District Tuberculosis Centre observed the day at the Health and Wellness Centre in Lungla CHC.

Lungla CHC MO Dr Tsering Penjor highlighted the importance of observing World TB Day every year on 24 March.

DTO Dr Urgen lhamu spoke about the signs and symptoms of TB and the modes of transmission of the disease.

Informing that the government is committed to eliminating TB by 2025, Dr Lhamu appealed to the public to spread maximum awareness about the causes of TB and its preventive measures.

“It is the collective responsibility of every citizen to take active participation in controlling the menace of tuberculosis,” she added.

The health care worker, the ASHAs, anganwadi workers, teachers and students of Lungla Upper Primary School also attended the programme.

In Upper Siang, the District Health Society observed World TB Day at Government Upper Primary School, Yingkiong and five Ayushman Bharat health & wellness centres in Simong, Komkar, Ramsing,Janbo and Migging.

At Yingkiong, Geku ZPM Nyong Panyang launched a handbook on TB for the elected representatives in presence of DMO Dr Dubom Bagra.

District TB Officer Dr Ahik Miyu spoke on various aspects of TB.

Earlier, a panel discussion on TB was released on various social media by the DTO.

From our Roing Correspondent:

The World TB Day was observed at Government Secondary School, Koronu, and all the health and wellness centres of the district.

To mark the day, a rally was organized to raise public awareness on TB, followed by another awareness meeting.

DTO cum DACO Dr SJ Mitapo highlighted the importance of observing the World TB Day and on NTEP programme. He explained the importance of the theme of this year’s World TB Day and necessary steps and cooperation required to end TB in the district. Dr Mitapo also spoke on diagnosis and treatment of TB under the NTEP programme.

Koronu ZPM Monti Linggi appealed to the PRI leaders to attend such awareness programmes. He further appealed to all to extend support to the health department in achieving a TB-free nation by 2025.

GSS Koronu Headmaster J Romin said that though TB is a highly infectious disease, it is curable. He also appealed to the participants to create awareness on TB among their family members and friends.

The programme was organized by District Health Society (NTEP) and attended by doctors and medical staffs, PRI leaders, ASHAs, paramedical health workers.