GoAP to revive coal mining in TCL region, natural resources to maximize revenue generation: CM

CHANGLANG, 24 Mar: “The state government is attempting to revive coal mining in the TCL (Tirap, Changlang, Longding) region and tap other natural resources such as hydropower and oil for maximizing revenue generation so that the state can be made less dependent on the centre,” said Chief Minister Pema Khandu during a public meeting here on Wednesday.

The CM is on a four-day tour of Changlang district.

He said the TCL districts being mineral resource rich areas, locals should be able to derive maximum benefits from the revenue generated. He said “appropriate policy is being worked out so that the area from where natural resources are harnessed the locals benefit the most.”

“TCL districts were earlier deprived of central flagships programmes due to lack of transparency and information but now with decentralization policy initiated by the state government, the region is gradually witnessing a pouring of central schemes,” the CM said.

Saying that Changlang district is one of the highly-populated districts in Arunachal, the CM assured that

it will get priority in matters of fund distribution district-wise.

Further, informing that the state government has declared 2021 as the year of education, he requested for community participation and urged the locals to take an active part in improving the education scenario by conducting regular visits to schools and working with the education authority.

On arrival, the CM inaugurated the Block II of the district secretariat, double lane composite bridge over river Tirap, CC pavements, 2×250 KW Tissu Ph-II Mini Hydel Project at Jungsam village and a new Circle Office of Kantang. He also inspected the ongoing construction of the school building of Vivekananda Kendra Vidyalaya.

The CM also inaugurated the new police station of Changlang and Namtok. He also inaugurated the newly constructed police station building at Jairampur, Nampong and Manmao.

Speaking at a public meeting held at Changlang and Jairampur, the CM said the opening of new police stations and making several of them operational is an effort directed towards speedy clearance of tourism circuits in the region.

“About 21 police stations have been renovated and new ones established recently in the three districts of Tirap, Changlang and Longding,” he said.

Later in the evening, the CM interacted with the local government officials. On his first day, he was accompanied by Home Minister Bamang Felix, Deputy Speaker Tesam Pongte, PWD eastern zone Advisor Phosum Khimhun, DGP RP Upadhyay and other dignitaries. (CM’s PR Cell)