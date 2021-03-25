Governor places wreath at AR War Memorial

SHILLONG, 24 Mar: Arunachal Pradesh Governor BD Mishra placed a floral wreath at the Assam Rifles War Memorial here in Laitkor, Meghalaya on 24 March.

Mishra, who is on a two-day visit to the Assam Rifles’ headquarters in Laitkor paid homage to the brave hearts, who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

The governor, on behalf of the people of Arunachal Pradesh, also conveyed good wishes to the officers, all the ranks and their families of the Assam Rifles.

Earlier, the governor reviewed a Guard of Honour presented by the Assam Rifles personnel. (PRO to Raj Bhawan)