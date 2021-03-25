Mein launches mobile app to provide tourism-related information

NAMSAI, 24 Mar: Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday launched ‘My Namsai’, a mobile application designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre here on Wednesday.

The application mainly intends on providing all tourism-related information of the district, including latest activities of the district administration. The application will be accessible to all without any user credential restrictions. The updates of the application will be made available to the users on a frequent interval.

While congratulating the officers of NIC Namsai, Mein urged them to improve and enhance the features of the application to highlight the tourism potentials of the district.

Stating that the development and the promotion of tourist places are primarily the responsibility of the district tourism officers, he urged them to show professionalism in their duties and responsibilities and make all-out efforts to boost the tourism sector in the state.

The application will be available in the Google Play Store soon. The iOS version is also being worked out and will be published in the App Store. (DCM’s PR Cell)