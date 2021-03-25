154 detected without ILP in Tirap

KHONSA, 24 Mar: The Tirap district administration with help of police carried out a series of ILP check drives in various locations here and found around 154 people without documents.

The first check drive was carried on 18 March in 19 locations and around 100 people, including casual labourers, were found without ILPs or possessing expired documents. During its second drive carried out in 15 locations on Wednesday, the DA detected 54 similar cases.

During investigation, it was found that most of the people had entered the district illegally through the Hukanjuri gate.

The people without ILPs were summoned to the office of executive magistrate here for applying and verification of ILPs.

Town Magistrate Ripi Doni has appealed to all the local people to verify the addresses and other details of the labourers before hiring them and engaging them in works. (DIPRO)