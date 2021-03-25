ASU, DA donation for Longliang fire victims

ZIRO, 24 Mar: A voluntary donation drive for the fire victims of Longliang village in Tirap district was organized by the Lower Subansiri district administration, along with HoDs of the district and Apatani Students’ Union here on Wednesday.

Deputy commissioner Somcha Lowang launched the drive in presence of Amar Kaushik and Pooja Vijain, Director and Producer of the upcoming movie ‘Bhediya,’ which is currently being shot at Ziro.

Expressing solidarity with the fire victims, Amar Kaushik and the entire team from the Maddock films Pvt Ltd also contributed for the Longliang village fire victims.

The DC further appealed to the denizens of Lower Subansiri to unite for the humanitarian cause and donate. She informed that donation boxes will be kept at the DC office, Center Point Hapoli and school gate Hapoli and Ziro market area.

Also, online donations can be made in the A/c no:-34241873296, IFSC:-SBIN0010764. (DIPRO)