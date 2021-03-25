Natung assures early completion of Aalo stadium

AALO, 24 Mar: Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Mama Natung on Wednesday inspected the under-construction outdoor stadium here in West Siang district and assured its early completion.

Later, addressing an open air meeting at the stadium construction site here, Natung said the government has recently placed Rs 3 crore to start the construction works.

“The delay was due to the delinking of the SPA aid granted by the Centre,” he said and assured that fund flow will continue from the government side as the work progresses.

In February, the Joint Action Committee – a conglomeration of NGOs of West Siang district, headed by the Galo People’s Federation-had organized a public rally to protest the inordinate delay in the construction of the outdoor stadium. It had submitted a memorandum to the chief minister through the West Siang deputy commissioner, demanding allocation of Rs 35 crores for early completion of the stadium.

Earlier, Aalo (West) MLA Kento Jini and West Siang Deputy Commissioner Moki Loyi briefed the minister on the progress of works, fund placement and initiatives taken so far for construction of the stadium.

Aalo Town Peoples’ Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS) chairman Kento Ete said that the delay in construction of the stadium has not only affected the sports activities but also causes hindrance in the celebration of national celebrations and large social gatherings.

The former minister urged Natung to sort out the funding issue immediately as other stadiums, which had been sanctioned along with the Aalo stadium, have already been completed.

Meanwhile, Natung, who also is the minister for environment and forest, called for intensifying the air gun surrender abhiyan, particularly in the ‘Abotani belts,’ where hunting takes place in large scale.

He instructed the DFOs to launch the abhiyan in a massive way and asked them to keep records of the persons that surrender their air guns for future convenience, in case the government provides incentives to them.

West Siang ZPC Babom Romin and other PRI leaders, members of the ATPWDS, representatives from various sports associations, heads of various offices and general public attended the open air meeting. (DIPRO)