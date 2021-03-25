Allegation of anomalies in implementing NMPS scheme

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Major anomalies were allegedly reported in implementation of the National Mission for Protein Supplement (NMPS) under the Department of Fisheries, Namsai.

It is claimed that total project was around Rs 5.80 crore which was implemented through the Assistant Director Fisheries (ADF), Borbeel Fishery Project, Namsai since 2015.

In an allegation, a former student leader of Namsai, one Chau Lajamang Mannow claimed that there is a huge discrepancy in implementation of the NMPS project by the ADF, Borbeel Fisheries.

Armed with RTI documents, Mannow claimed that the contactors and then ADF have mismanaged the amount without implementing the project properly on the ground. Mannow has also lodged a complaint against the ADF with the Special Investigation Cell (SIC) of the state vigilance department seeking proper investigation.

Mannow further demanded that legal action be initiated against the officer. He also claimed that the public information officer of the concerned department did not furnish all the information that he had sought.

Mannow said that he had personally approached Fisheries Minister Tage Taki to look into the matter. However, it is learnt that no progress has been made from the minister’s end to investigate the matter.

According to our sources in Namsai, the ice-making plant which is one of the major components of the project is not properly established. Sources also claimed that several payments were made in cash instead of bank draft and cheque, violating general financial (GRF) rules.

When contacted by The Arunachal Times for his comment, then ADF, SK Jawal did not comment.