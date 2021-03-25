Postgraduate courses introduced at TRIHMS medical college

NAHARLAGUN, 24 Mar: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) medical college here has introduced DNB (Diplomate of National Board) post graduate course on four specialties viz. Anaesthesiology, obstetrics & gynaecology and paediatrics.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini has informed that the TRIHMS, after obtaining letter of permission for starting MBBS course in 2018 had applied for DNB post graduate course on four specialties viz. Anaesthesiology, obstetrics & gynaecology, paediatrics and radiology in order to meet the demand for more medical specialist

doctors in the state.

He informed that the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), New Delhi accredited TRIHMS DNB anaesthesiology for a period from January 2021 to December 2025 and DNB obstetrics and gynaecology from January 2020 to December 2024.

“DNB radiology will also be accredited by the NBE once MRl machine is installed in the radiology department of TRIHMS,” he added.

Stating that two DNB students have already joined TRIHMS for DNB obstetrics & gynaecology, the TRIHMS director informed that the post MBBS-DNB and post diploma DNB courses taken up at TRIHMS on these specialties is equivalent to MD/MS and will be eligible to apply for teaching faculty in any medical college on completion of courses. The mode of selection for this course will be through All India NEET-PG.

“Starting of these post graduate DNB courses will not only improve the quality of patient care but also will widen the academic activity of the medical college,” stated Dr Jini in a release.