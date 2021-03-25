APCA extends help to Longliang villagers

LONGLIANG, 24 Mar: A team of the Arunachal Pradesh Catholic Association (APCA) on Wednesday visited the Longliang village in Lazu circle of Tirap district and gave relief items to the fire victims.

On 18 March, a devastating fire mishap killed two people and burnt down more than 114 homes.

The relief items which included blankets, utensils and cash amount of Rs 4.5 lakh were given away to the relief distribution committee chairman and Lazu EAC in-charge DK Thongdok, informed APCA secretary general Pekhi Nabam.

Nabam said that the team has interacted with several fire victims.

The APCA team also included Bishop of Miao, Rt Rev PK George.