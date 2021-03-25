Education dept seeks report from DDSEs on proxy teachers

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Mar: Taking strong exception to reports that government school teachers allegedly engage proxy teachers in their respective schools in East Kameng district, the state government has directed all deputy directors of school education (DDSEs) to inspect all the schools of their jurisdiction and submit detail reports by 31 March, 2021.

In a strongly worded order giving direction to the all DDSEs on Wednesday, Special Secretary to the Education Department Shashvat Saurabh sought DDSEs to give in writing the details about what he called, “delinquent teachers”.

”It has been brought to the notice of this department through various sources that certain teachers working in the government schools are allegedly involved in engaging some other persons to work as teachers on their behalf in their respective schools,” the order stated.

“The matter has been viewed seriously by this department. All DDSEs are therefore, hereby directed to inspect all schools in their respective jurisdictions and submit detailed report in the matter stated above by 5.30 PM, 31/03/2021 without fail,” the special secretary stated in the order.

The department has also directed the DDSEs to give in writing if no such cases are found in their jurisdiction, certifying no such incidence of engaging other persons by teachers to work on their behalf is found in their jurisdiction.

Meanwhile, the East Kameng deputy commissioner informed that after an inquiry it was found that “the teacher was not properly maintaining attendance register.”

“This reflects the lack of proper monitoring and supervision at the field level by the concerned BEOs, BRCs and CRCs,” the DC stated while directing the circle officers and ADCs to conduct general inspection of all schools in East Kameng district.

The DC also directed circle officers and ADCs to conduct inspection of BEOs, BRCs and CRCs office and submit an inspection report.