PASIGHAT, 25 Mar: Education Minister Taba Tedir inaugurated the G+1 Academic Block II under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan at Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district on Thursday.

Established in the upper campus of the college, the academic block is expected to be a big boon for the college as “the college is heading towards a huge load of students on rolls in recent years,” the JNC informed in a release.